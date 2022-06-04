Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2,606.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booking Holdings is benefiting from substantial improvement in its booking trends. Moreover, solid growth in domestic bookings is contributing well. Further, the company is experiencing solid momentum in international regions, which is a positive. Also, strong growth in rental car, airline ticket units and booked room nights is another positive. Additionally, solid momentum across the agency, merchant, and advertising and other businesses is contributing well. The ongoing vaccination drive and lifting up of travel restrictions in many parts of the world remain major tailwinds. Further, strengthening alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are major positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain concerns.”

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,774.63.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,335.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,201.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2,277.08. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 188.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

