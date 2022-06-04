Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Up 6.4%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 35,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 67,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$142.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.21.
About Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.