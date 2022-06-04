Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Up 6.4%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 35,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 67,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$142.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.21.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

About Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.