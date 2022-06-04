Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000.

HYI stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

