Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 272,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 41.40 and a quick ratio of 41.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 62.97%. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Arbor Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.