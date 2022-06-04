Bluefin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

