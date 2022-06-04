Bluefin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 141,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

