Bluefin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemours by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 160,996 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.