Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of East Stone Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESSC opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

