Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) EVP Kelly Lefferts Sells 8,087 Shares of Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BLMN stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 81,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,516,000 after acquiring an additional 66,955 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

