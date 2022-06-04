Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,823 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $231,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $18.22. 1,733,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,620. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 3.39. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

