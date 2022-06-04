BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BUI stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

