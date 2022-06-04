Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Given a C$1.20 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price target on Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE:BRC opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.96. Blackrock Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.30.
About Blackrock Silver (Get Rating)
