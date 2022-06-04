Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Given a C$1.20 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price target on Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:BRC opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.96. Blackrock Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.30.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

