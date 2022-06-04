BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MYN opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.