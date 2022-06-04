BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

