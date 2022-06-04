BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $15.60.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
