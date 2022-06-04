BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 350.1% per year over the last three years.
MHD stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.