BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 350.1% per year over the last three years.

MHD stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 261,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

