BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTA. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.04) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.34) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.23) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

