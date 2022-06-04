BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BKT opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 167,653 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.