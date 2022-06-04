BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

DSU stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.