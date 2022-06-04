BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
DSU stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
