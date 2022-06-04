BlackHat (BLKC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $96,970.00

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $880,682.90 and approximately $96,970.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

