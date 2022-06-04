Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 159.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,783 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,234,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

