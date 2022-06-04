BitGreen Price Hits $0.0629 on Major Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded flat against the US dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00075446 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016819 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00258712 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.