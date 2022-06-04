BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,385.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00299690 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00072359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00066464 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,234,675,782 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

