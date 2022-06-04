Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $21.43 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00072519 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $375.41 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00301194 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00065878 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 175% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

