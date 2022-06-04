Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.20 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and $2.20 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $181.91 or 0.00614742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,591.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00183476 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,081,094 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

