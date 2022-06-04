Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Hits $12.97

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $12.97 or 0.00043825 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $24,190.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000324 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002829 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

