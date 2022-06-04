BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

BitBall (BTB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $903,378.30 and approximately $954.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,738.63 or 0.99917438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030741 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

