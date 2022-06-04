Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading 1.7% Higher

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €42.50 ($45.70) and last traded at €42.50 ($45.70). 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.80 ($44.95).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €42.18 and a 200-day moving average of €42.63. The firm has a market cap of $840.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

