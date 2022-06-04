BinaryX (BNX) Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. BinaryX has a market cap of $241.74 million and approximately $17.91 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $119.50 or 0.00402282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004332 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004260 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00168344 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.