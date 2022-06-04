BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,467.52.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.