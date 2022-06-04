BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,467.52.
NYSE:BHP opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.