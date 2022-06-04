BetterBetting (BETR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $333,228.00

BetterBetting (BETR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded flat against the dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

