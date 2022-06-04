Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 54,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 625,917 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,289,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,834,345 shares of company stock worth $32,160,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. CarVal Investors LP boosted its position in Berry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter worth $20,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 665,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

