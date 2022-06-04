Berenberg Bank Reiterates £120 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($151.82) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($139.17) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £120 ($151.82) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group set a £105 ($132.84) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($120.19) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £104.75 ($132.52).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £104.42 ($132.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £161.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 7,870 ($99.57) and a 12-month high of £110 ($139.17). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £104.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,288.81.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

