Berenberg Bank Boosts Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target to €240.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €215.00 ($231.18) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RNMBY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($201.08) to €251.00 ($269.89) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($226.88) to €213.00 ($229.03) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RNMBY opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $47.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4849 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.

About Rheinmetall (Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.