Belt Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $131,086.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 621.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.71 or 0.07513344 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00447397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

