Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

