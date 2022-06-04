Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $33,000 in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 200,941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 196,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.22. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.70 and a 12 month high of 4.04.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.