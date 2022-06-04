Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $116,000 in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,296 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fossil Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,232 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,423 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 541,047 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,351 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $258,546.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,682.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $369.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $604.20 million for the quarter.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

