Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $172,000 Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skillz were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 1,124,737 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $683.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.26.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

