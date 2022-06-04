Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 15,197 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $17.43.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

