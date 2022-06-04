Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMO stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Romeo Power ( NYSE:RMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 48.68% and a negative net margin of 604.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

