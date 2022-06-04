Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Cap of $570.28 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $570.28 million and $41.46 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,795.06 or 0.99999764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001994 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,812,101 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

