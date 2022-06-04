Barclays Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Barclays set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($83.87) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($78.49) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Scout24 stock opened at €58.12 ($62.49) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($78.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is €57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

