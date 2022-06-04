Barclays Cuts Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Price Target to 345.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from 375.00 to 345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of SBSNY stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.