Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Downgraded by HSBC

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

About Bank of East Asia (Get Rating)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

