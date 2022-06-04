Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Bancolombia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Bancolombia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of CIB opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.828 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

