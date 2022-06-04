Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco de Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

BCH stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $7,571,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $3,268,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

