Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $70.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,004. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,430,000 after buying an additional 135,682 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Axonics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after buying an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after buying an additional 177,191 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,704,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,942,000 after purchasing an additional 66,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 855,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,399. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

