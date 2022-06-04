Aviva Stock Set to Split on Monday, June 6th (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 0.75999999 split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

AVVIY opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.67.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

