Aviva Stock Set to Split on Monday, June 6th (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 0.75999999 split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.
AVVIY opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
