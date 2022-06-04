Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $11.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.46. The company had a trading volume of 431,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,052. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.81 and its 200-day moving average is $225.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,677,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.