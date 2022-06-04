Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $327.62 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.51 billion and approximately $327.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $23.18 or 0.00078033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00256201 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 280,807,918 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.